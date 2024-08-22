Love Island star Amber Gill has given her Taylor Swift t-shirt a sapphic spin.

The reality star joined the 1.2 million others who have seen the UK leg of Swift’s Eras tour, having attended one of the singer’s London dates.

Gill, who came out publicly in 2022, had sapphics cheering after wearing a t-shirt which read ‘But Daddy, l Love Her’. Of course, Swifties will know that’s a play on words of the singer’s track, “But Daddy I Love Him”, from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taking to Instagram, the One Summer in Miami author shared photos from a recent London gig at Wembley Stadium and wrote: “So grateful for all the experiences my SpaceNK family have brought me this year, I love them so much.

“I’m doubly grateful for the way the girls look after me when personal sh*t happens. I thought I was going to have to miss the concert but they organised my life so I could still make it.”

Fans have reacted to Gill’s t-shirt, with one writing: “The top. U wearing it. Be still my gay [heart].”

Another said: “Ate us up in that top,” while a third declared: “That shirt is [fire]. Someone else went with: “The top! Purrrr.”

Despite the suggestive words on her top, the Gill has admitted that her love life is pretty much non-existent.

She told PinkNews recently: “It’s awful… awful. And I’m not doing a dating app. I don’t want to. I like meeting people authentically, but it’s difficult.

“And everyone seems to be having the same experience. We’re all in the trenches together. It’s not good. People have become too disposable to others, and social media has a big part to play in that.”

