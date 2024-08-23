RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Detox has casually revealed that she is transgender, while performing at the first Drag PAC show in Chicago.

Detox appeared on stage on Wednesday (21 August), alongside season-four star and Drag Race firebrand Willam to perform their single “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)”, a social commentary parody of Wilson Phillips’ hit, “Hold On”.

In the song’s original first verse, Detox is heard in the background declaring that she’s “a top”, but during the live rendition in Chicago – which was shared on TikTok – the season-five and All Stars 2 finalist revealed: “I’m trans now.”

Although she continued the rendition without further addressing her gender identity, the drag superstar’s Instagram shows her pronouns as “she/they”.

Detox’s fans have celebrated what they see as her official coming out, and welcomed a new doll to the Drag Race sisterhood.

“Detox has been giving doll vibes for a while now, so can’t say I’m surprised. So happy for her though. She’s looking amazing,” raved one fan.

Another said: “Detox. When it’s right, it’s right, and it’s always right. Love.”

Drag PAC is a collective founded by Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Monet X Change, Peppermint, Alaska and Willam, to “educate, invigorate and motivate” LGBTQ+ voters ahead of the US presidential election.

Since the 2020 election, anti-drag sentiment has reached fever pitch across the US, with states including Tennessee, Texas and Montana all trying to bring in laws that would prevent drag stars from performing in public.

Alongside performances from Detox and Willam, and other drag artists including Bambi Banks-Couleé, Sativa Diamond, Lucy Stoole and Sheeza Woman, the event featured voter registration stations.

Sativa Diamond performs at the first Drag PAC event in Chicago. (Getty)

BenDeLaCreme was joined on stage by season-five star and San Francisco-based Democrat politician Honey Mahogany, to remind the audience about the importance of showing up and voting.

Detox joins a list of former Drag Race stars who have come out as trans since appearing on the show. Amethyst, Kitty Space, Madame LaQueer, Jinkx Monsoon and Adore Delano have spoken about their gender identities.

Last month, after Roxxxy Andrews lost out on the All Stars 9 crown to Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Detox suggested that she no longer wished to return to the franchise.

