Drag Race France contestant Kitty Space has joyously come out as trans, telling her fans that she wants to “live free” as her authentic self.

Posting a photo of herself on Instagram, which sees her perched in a pink, white and blue cloud scene – the colours of the trans Pride flag – the drag performer said she was “so happy” to be coming out.

Sharing her new personal name, she began the moving post: “My name is Kiara,” alongside an emoji of the trans flag.

“I am so happy about coming out as trans. It was hard, hard to hide, but today I want to live free, be happy being me.”

Vietnam-born star Kitty, who became the first Asian queen on Drag Race France season two last year, suggested that she had toyed with the idea of coming out, but was put off doing so as she was worried about protecting her loved ones who may not have accepted her.

“I choose to protect myself,” she added. “Let’s live free. It’s our body, our gender, our choices.”

You may like to watch

She went on to thank the team at Drag Race France and her Drag Race sisters, particularly fellow Drag Race France contestants La Briochée and Edeha Noire.

She gave special thanks to her sister “for being here” and having “strength” as she took the time to come out.

Kitty came ninth in season two of the Drag Race spin-off, which is hosted by season 12 queen Nicky Doll. The third season of the franchise is currently airing.

Kitty Space appeared on Drag Race France season two. (World of Wonder)

A handful of Kitty’s Drag Race sister’s jumped into her comment section to share their congratulations, with host Nicky Doll writing: “Love you little sis.”

Canada’s Drag Race star Lady Boom Boom, as well as Drag Race France favourites Kam Hugh, Kahena, Piche, Sarah Forever and Moon all offered their heartfelt words for Kitty.

Kitty Space joins a host of Drag Race icons to step into their truths as trans women in recent months, with fellow stars Jinkx Monsoon, Farrah Moan, Adore Delano, Madame LaQueer and Amanda Tori Meating all coming out in recent months.

Drag Race France is available to watch on WOW Presents Plus.