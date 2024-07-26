RuPauls’ Drag Race legend Detox has seemingly ruled out any future appearance on the franchise following the outcome of All Stars 9.

Warning: Spoilers ahead…

Fan-favourite queen Detox, who first appeared on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2013, before reappearing for All Stars 2 the following year – both times alongside Roxxxy Andrews – has been hinting at a third All Stars run for a while.

However, the queen herself has said she’s no longer interested, following the result of All Stars 9.

While Roxxxy, who is Detox’s close friend, was widely considered the frontrunner and favourite for the crown, it was season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMicheals who snatched the place in the Drag Race hall of fame.

And it’s fair to say, the result has put a bad taste in Detox’s mouth. So bad, that round three for the former finalist now seems unlikely.

You may like to watch

“Nope,” Detox wrote on X/Twitter, adding: “The itch is gone. Playin’ in my girl [Roxxxy]’s face.”

In reply to a fan, Detox was quick to indicate how pleased she was for Angeria. “Don’t get me wrong, so happy for her. I adore her. I can also be disappointed and heart-broken for my babe.”

In another post, she wrote: “Also, a reminder that runways mean garbage because Plastique urinated and defecated all over that stage.”

Detox had previously spoken about her desire to return. “Even if there were [eliminations], I have an itch, honestly,” she said at a viewing party for All Stars 9 in May. “And I haven’t had it in so long. I’ve gotten more into Drag Race again after the [past] couple of seasons.

“Having Sasha [Colby] [and] so many of my other friends on, I miss that camaraderie in the werk room. I miss the fun of it. It’s new and exciting. For years I was like: ‘’No, f*ck them’. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute’.”

For any Drag Race fans suffering withdrawal symptoms, fret not. Canada vs. The World season two is underway, and it’s now just a few weeks until Global All Stars kicks off. And, the All Stars 10 rumour mill is starting to turn already…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

