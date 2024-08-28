Julia Fox is set to star in a new queer movie Perfect, which tells the story of a pregnant woman who falls in love with another woman.

Before becoming Hollywood’s “it girl” and going on to join Madonna’s Celebration Tour and being name-dropped in Charli XCX’s latest album Brat, Fox rose to fame in the critically acclaimed Safdie Brothers’ crime thriller Uncut Gems, featuring Adam Sandler.

The star – who recently came out as lesbian – has now joined the cast of the upcoming sapphic romantic drama, entitled Perfect.

As per Variety, the film tells the story of a wealthy pregnant woman (played by Fox) living her escapist fantasy at a scenic yet tired-looking lakeside resort in California during a time when climate change has affected the water supply.

She eventually falls for a younger woman (I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Ashley Moore), but their newfound relationship becomes complicated by Fox’s character’s impending new arrival, social events and clashing beliefs about the future of the planet.

Model and actress Ashley Moore will play Fox’s character’s younger love interest. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL)

Up-and-coming actress Micaela Whittman will be playing a local helping Moore’s character through the difficulties of her relationship with Fox’s character, while Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Younger and Goodfellas’ Debi Mazar are said to be in talks for joining the project.

The “360” muse has recently spoken out about finding her chosen family after coming out as lesbian. Fox penned an emotional essay in Elle magazine about how she found her chosen family.

“The formation of a chosen family is a deeply personal and organic process,” she said. “At the heart, lies the fundamental yearning to belong, the desire for companionship and especially the need for pure and unconditional love.

“It took years to find my chosen family, but when I did, something clicked. It was magic. It was as if they could feel what I had desperately been missing and they willingly stepped into this void, offering me radical acceptance.

“I know my chosen family played a crucial role in determining whether I would live or die.”

Perfect has yet to announce a release date and appears to be in the early stages of production.