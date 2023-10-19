Julia Fox joins Madonna on stage for Celebration Tour in London

Julia Fox took to the O2 Arena stage on Wednesday night (18 October) for the vogueing portion of Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

The actress joined Madonna on night four of her highly-anticipated stage show to help judge her dancers’ sickening moves during the Ballroom Interlude.

Fans were understandably shocked to see Fox take to the stage, replacing other celebrities like FKA Twigs and Lourdes, who joined Madge for the Ballroom Interlude on previous nights.

While those who were lucky enough to be in the crowd on Wednesday night were thrilled, fans who learned the news from outside of the arena were nothing short of devastated.

I’ll never get over the fact Madonna brought out the iconic Julia Fox during tonight’s show. Gay rights. — Char 🙅🏼‍♀️ (@charlottesleet) October 19, 2023

Of course Julia Fox turns up at Madonna TONIGHT 💀🫠 — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) October 18, 2023

NOT JULIA FOX GIVING 10s AT THE MADONNA SHOW OMG — ثاقب🇮🇹 (@boujeeasshoe) October 18, 2023

In video clips from the performance, the Uncut Gems star can be seen snapping, shimmying, and cheering while Madonna’s dancers serve.

Of course, both Fox and Madonna throw up their ‘10’ paddles when each dancer finishes their routine.

Fox’s surprise cameo at the Celebration Tour comes just days after she revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she had auditioned for Madonna’s biopic before it was reportedly scrapped.

The actress explained that she “really wanted to play” Madonna’s best friend Debi Mazar.

Madonna invited Julia Fox on stage with her last night. (Getty)

“I went to her house and read for her and it was all very surreal,” she told viewers.

Since then, Fox says, the pair “kind of kept in touch.”

When word first spread last year that Fox might be in talks to play Mazar, the Goodfella’s actress took to social media to give her seal of approval.

“I think she is gorgeous, smart, and a very talented actress,” Mazar wrote in a post to Instagram.

“Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young than of myself.

“I’d obviously be flattered. I wish the best to all the gals who audition. If you need dance moves or acting coaching give me a ring.”

Julia Fox was in the running to play Madonna’s bestie. (Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Unfortunately, plans for the biopic, which was said to be co-written, directed, and produced by the Queen of Pop, was put on hold earlier this year, shortly after Madonna announced the Celebration Tour.

Despite Universal Pictures pulling out of the film, Madonna still plans on making the film at some point, Variety reported.

So there’s still a chance we’ll see Fox playing Madonna’s bestie on the big screen one day. But for now, seeing it happen in real life works just fine.