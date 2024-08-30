Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter recently released her new album Short N Sweet, and with it came a bonus track titled “Busy Woman.”

The bonus track is available for people who buy and download the album online. However, it has caused some controversy among fans due to a lyric in which she sings: “If you don’t want me, I’ll just deem you gay.”

The lyric has confused people, as some have said it is “dated” and compared it to Taylor Swift’s “Picture to Burn” from her debut album in 2006, arguing that “history repeats itself”.

In “Picture to Burn” Swift sings: “So go and tell your friends that I’m obsessive and crazy, that’s fine, I’ll tell mine you’re gay.”

Since then, after some backlash from fans who said the lyric was offensive, Swift updated the song to replace “I’ll tell mine if you’re gay” with “You won’t mind if I say” before leading into the chorus.

To add to the Taylor Swift comparisons, Carpenter wrote the song “Busy Woman” with collaborator Amy Allen, and producer Jack Antonoff, who is credited on many of Swift’s recent albums.

One person said that it seems to be a trend for “pop girlies” to use the word “gay in nearly all their songs for clout” which is “getting boring”.

Another said the lyric has rubbed them “the wrong way”, while another tweeted: “Sabrina Carpenter found homophobic at 25.” A fourth questioned whether Carpenter was entering her “homophobic era.”

Since Carpenter released her album, fans have been speculating that several of her songs are about Shawn Mendes after rumours of a love triangle between Carpenter, Mendes, and Camila Cabello spread rampantly.

Many people also believe “Busy Woman” might be about Mendes due to widespread, unfounded speculation about Mendes’ sexuality online.

Mendes has also been subject to homophobic rumours, comments and insinuations that Mendes dated both Carpenter and Cabello as a cover and treated them poorly as a result because he is actually gay.

PinkNews has contacted Sabrina Carpenter’s representatives for comment.