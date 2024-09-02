Arike Ogunbowale officially has her own day, people! The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star has been honoured with a day in her name in Dallas, Texas.

Mayor Eric Johnson announced that 28 August is Arike Ogunbowale Day in Dallas in the Lone Star State.

The Dallas Wings guard — who got engaged to her girlfriend Lala Ronay in May — was honoured at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday (28 August) after winning the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game MVP award in July.

The Dallas Wings commemorated the history-making moment, writing in a social media post on Facebook: “It’s officially Arike Ogunbowale Day.

“City of Dallas recognized Arike for her MVP All-Star performance by proclaiming August 28, 2024, as Arike Ogunbowale Day!”

Ogunbowale took to Instagram following the event to share the official certificate from the Mayor and casually wrote: “couple dubs + AO day”.

You may like to watch

The seventh-place Dancing with the Stars competitor has had a record-breaking career in basketball. Ogunbowale set a new record for the WNBA All-Star Game in a single quarter, earning 21 points. She also earned 34 points in Team WNBA’s 117-109 win against Team USA.

She first won the WNBA All-Star award in 2021 after scoring 26 points in a 93-85 victory against Team USA.

Ogunbowale was drafted into The Dallas Wings in 2019 and has been named an All-Star in four out of six seasons with the team.

Back in May, following Ogunbowale’s game against the Chicago Sky, the cherished point guard exited the court to pop the question to her now-fiancée.

Surrounded by friends and family, the WNBA star took her girlfriend to a garden filled with rose petals and a red carpet which led to a light-up sign reading, “Marry me.”

She handed Ronay a bouquet of roses before getting down on one knee and asking for her hand in marriage.