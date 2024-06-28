WNBA star Kate Martin has appeared to soft launch her “gorgeous, stunning and perfect” girlfriend.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the US is well-known for LGBTQ+ representation among its players.

There are currently 42 out LGBTQ+ players in the US women’s professional basketball league, as well as the organisation standing up for bodily autonomy with its recent birth control partnership.

Now, followers are wondering whether Martin could be in a relationship after she sent sapphic fans into a spiral with a recent Instagram story post.

Claire Gransee’s (left) picture of herself and Kate Martin (right) was re-shared to TikTok. (@claire.gransee/Instagram/TikTok)

The Las Vegas Aces rookie sparked relationship rumours over the weekend when she posted a picture alongside a fellow blonde woman with the caption, “switched coasts for the weekend”.

A fellow fan on TikTok then re-shared the image of the basketballer and her supposed girlfriend — who has been identified as former University of Iowa student Claire Gransee — to lament that the guard may no longer be single.

“I can’t even be upset if that’s kate martin’s girlfriend because she is LITERALLY GORGEOUS STUNNING PERFCT,” she wrote atop of the video.

To this, Martin herself responded. “She is gorgeous, stunning & perfect, I can’t lie,” the athlete commented. While she didn’t quite confirm whether Gransee is her girlfriend, she didn’t deny it either.

Fans reacted to the supposed soft launch online. (TikTok)

It appears that Gransee is based in Boston, which is on the East Coast of the US, while Martin is based on the West Coast.

The Iowa Hawkeyes fan, the same team of which Martin used to play at college level, also allegedly responded to the video to thank the fellow fan.

Martin was selected in the second round by the Aces at this year’s WNBA draft, after having led Iowa in its first national championship game in 2023, as well as their return to the competition in 2024.