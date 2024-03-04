Chappell Roan announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Chappell Roan has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring The Midwest Princess Tour to venues this September for her biggest headline European shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will head to Paris and Amsterdam, with shows planned for the Bataclan on 3 September and Melkweg on 4 September.

The singer will then headline three shows in the UK, including London’s Eventim Apollo on 10 September as well as Manchester and Glasgow.

She’ll finish up the leg with a show in Dublin on 17 September at The Academy.

The tour will be in support of her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The acclaimed LP features singles including “Pink Pony Club”, “Casual”, “Femininomenon” and “My Kink is Karma”.

She recently finished up the US leg of the tour – which saw her joined by local drag queens as the opening act – and is currently supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour.

For the UK leg of the tour the singer has partnered with PLUS1 so that £1 per ticket goes to supporting Kaleidoscope Trust and LGBTQ+ people.

You can check out her full tour schedule and ticket details for Chappell Roan below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 6 March. To access this you’ll need a unique code, which will be available to fans who ordered the singer’s album from her official store. You’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

For other presales including venue presales, you can check your local listing below.