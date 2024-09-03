Drag Race UK winners slam ‘unnecessary’ and ‘negative’ fan polls

Drag Race UK Vs. The World winners Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi have blasted fan polls on social media, describing them as being designed to “get traction from negative responses.”

If there’s one thing about the RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom, it’s that it’s sometimes a bit too enthusiastic.

Each passing season has been plagued with complaints from fans over casting, favouritism and franchise winners, even forcing some queens in the past to quit social media entirely, and others to rule out returns to the Werk Room.

Discourse online has also been slammed by queens a few times (CC: Plane Jane, Lina Galore et al), but most recently by the only two Queens of the Mother Tucking World, Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi.

Both originally Drag Race UK queens, Blu and Tia snatched the crowns on their 2022 and 2024 UK vs. The World returns respectively – and they’re here to make it clear that there’s a line when it comes to what they want to see on social media.

https://twitter.com/AURORAGUAII/status/1830659237309227024

The statements were prompted by a now-deleted poll featuring the pair, along with Canada Vs. The World winners Ra’Jah O’Hara and Lemon, from X account The Drag Race Polls.

The question was: “Which Vs. The World winner best represents drag on a global level?” – but the Drag Race UK stars were not here for it.

Replying first, Blue wrote: “F**king hate these stupid polls that are only made to get traction from negative responses. Stop tagging me in them.”

Tia Kofi – still the only Drag Race UK winner of colour – then added: “Seconded. It’s completely unnecessary. Have your fun, but we don’t need to be tagged because it means we see everything. And y’all can’t seem to compliment someone without insulting someone else.”

Neither Ra’Jah nor Lemon replied to the tweet, but season 16’s Dawn added: “This has to be my number one gripe about the online Drag Race fandom because please — by all means discuss, be petty, say what you want to say it’s media, its meant to cause discourse but FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP TAGGING THE QUEENS!!! WE DONT NEED TO SEE IT!!!”

