Drag Race finalist slams fanbase after co-star quits social media

Drag Race star Plane Jane has defended a fellow top-four contestant, who quit social media following trolling from the show’s fan base.

Both Jane and Q made it to the final four of season 16, with the latter just missing out on reaching the top three alongside Jane, Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál.

Q notched up two wins during her time in the werk room, including one for a goth-inspired design challenge. However, shortly after the episode aired, she deactivated her X/ Twitter account because of a negative reaction from viewers.

But, maybe surprisingly given her inflammatory attitude on the show, Jane jumped to the defence of her cast mate, who still has not returned to social media.

Writing on X, Jane admonished viewers, saying: “I used to be able to clown on my sister Q so fiercely but now I can’t because she’s actually down about how the fan base is treating her. Thanks a lot Twitter for ruining that for me.”

In a subsequent post, she added that some fans are taking Drag Race too seriously.

“We could have all had fun with her delulu edit but once again you took things too far,” she wrote. “It’s not that deep and she’s still sickening.”

Jane’s statement has been well-received by fans, who have echoed her sentiments and lamented Q’s treatment.

“I feel sincerely bad for her… there’s a line that was crossed,” one wrote.

Another added: “The world can be so cruel and mean and it’s heart-breaking. Q does not deserve this at all.”

A third pointed out that the reaction Plane received at the start of the season was not dissimilar to the backlash Q received, writing: “The fan base can be really toxic, just as it was cruel to you in the early episodes. You are amazing, forever my top four. Q deserves all the love and success, she is pure talent.”

Q will return in episode 15 for a lip-sync smackdown alongside her fellow eliminated queens, with a cash prize of $50,000 up for grabs.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.