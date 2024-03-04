RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have rallied around season 16 contestant Q after she was hounded off X/Twitter by rabid trolls.

In the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the remaining eight queens were tasked with creating a “neo-goth” look from scratch.

While fan favourites Nymphia Wind and Dawn impressed with their fashion week-ready garments, it was 27-year-old, Missouri-born contestant Q who took the win.

Judge Michelle Visage praised the “haute couture” look as being “scary clown meets punk rock meets goth”, while guest judge Kaia Gerber said she was “so beyond impressed” with it.

Even RuPaul offered her highest praise, gushing: “From the silhouette down to the texture to the construction, it is exquisite. And then the lining – oh my gosh. Wow. Just beautiful.”

Category Is: See You Next Wednesday! 🖤🧷☠️ Which lewk had you screaming OH MY GOTH? 👇 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/pWJgVtMTAP — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 2, 2024

Yet it seemed the only people not enamoured with Q’s look were the Drag Race fandom.

“Am I the only one who isn’t living for Q’s look,” asked one fan, as another questioned: “I think Q’s look was cool. But was it REALLY goth?”

Some fans, though, seemingly took their disdain for Q winning to unpleasant extremes, with the queen ultimately deleting her X/Twitter account in the wake of the episode airing.

After leaving the social media platform, some fans of the show have condemned the trolls for ruining Q’s big moment.

“I am actually so mad at y’all for making Q deactivate,” one wrote. “When she turned around I was GAGGED the detailing was so exquisite, the lining, the black ribbon kinda train, Q herself said that she was surprised herself and she’s so proud… and y’all after seeing her joy went ‘yeah…no’.”

“I can’t believe all of you couldn’t even let Q enjoy her win and congratulate her instead of acting like children. Keep. It. In. The. GROUPCHAT. Like can you not help being nasty AT ALL,” another fan posted.

“Drag Race fans are actively ruining the show themselves honestly,” a third agreed.

Clock the teaa enough is enough

Im proud of what Q did with the amount of time given LIKKEEE???🤯🤯🤯

a deserving win in my opinion 🖤 https://t.co/1V07UkaoqQ — Nymphia Wind 妮妃雅瘋 (@66wind99) March 4, 2024

Q’s season 16 sisters also jumped in to defend their fellow queen, with Nymphia Wind writing on X/Twitter: “Enough is enough. I’m proud of what Q did with the amount of time given LIKKEEE??? A deserving win in my opinion.”

She added in a separate post: “DON’T YOU DARE SEND HATE TO Q OR ANY OF THE S16 GIRLIES or this banana will unleash.”

While Q’s X/Twitter profile is currently deactivated, she is currently still active on Instagram.

Q isn’t the only Drag Race star currently receiving a wave of abuse either, as “queen of flips” Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige has been subjected to horrid comments from fans unhappy to see her survive a third lip-sync.

She landed in the bottom two in the most recent episode, but after a gagworthy performance to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”, she sent two-time challenge winner Plasma packing.

“How long is this Mhi’ya hate train gonna last? Wrap this sh*t by 12am tonight,” Mhi’ya wrote on X/Twitter after fans complained that her track record, which was worse than Plasma’s, should have been taken into account during the most recent elimination.

Even YouTuber Trisha Paytas chimed in, posting: “I’m sorry but the lip-sync battles should NOT be the determining factor who goes home. Like a queen can win every single challenge but go home cause she not flipping? No shade. It is impressive. But track record should count for something.”

So what’s the point of LIP SYNCING FOR YOUR LIFE???



And in flowers i didn’t flip! Y’all still was mad! KMA BOO 😝😝😝 https://t.co/5R1HjnJgPY — Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Queen Of Flipss) (@QueenOfFlipss) March 2, 2024

In a simple, sharp response, Mhi’ya wrote: “So what’s the point of LIP SYNCING FOR YOUR LIFE??? And in ‘Flowers’ I didn’t flip! Y’all still was mad! [Kiss my ass] BOO.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.