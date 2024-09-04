There was a pretty strange interaction in the Venice Film Festival press conference room today (4 September) between a journalist and actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The 49-year-old Gladiator star was in Venice for the premiere of the musical sequel to Todd Phillips Joker, Joker: Folie A Deux, alongside his co-star Lady Gaga.

During the press conference for Folie A Deux, Joaquin Phoenix was specifically asked about why he dropped out of an upcoming gay drama, which he was developing with Todd Haynes.

“If I do, I’ll just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece, and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right,” Phoenix answered

“I am not sure how that would be helpful. I don’t think I will.”

Joaquin Phoenix addresses (or doesn’t) his departure from the Todd Haynes film at the #Venezia81 press conference pic.twitter.com/ReyNlHmRgw — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) September 4, 2024

Phoenix was set to play the gay lead in the NC-17 “explicit period drama” which Haynes has described to Variety as “a love story between two men set in the 30s that has explicit sexual content… it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men.”

Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez joined the cast and hype built for the hotly anticipated movie.

Then, last month, disaster struck as Phoenix dropped out of the Mexico shoot just days before production was set to begin.

Details for why he left the film are unclear, though there were reports that noted “there was buzz” around the film’s “edgy scenes”.

Without its star, production ground to a halt and while Pedro Pascal was entertained for the role, he was unable to join the cast due to prior filming commitments.

Despite the discourse around a replacement actor, Deadline previously reported that “production is dead, and not paused” as movie bosses were reportedly not looking to recast Phoenix’s role.

Though Joaquin Phoenix’s time in Haynes’ film is over, he still has a starring performance in Joker: Folie A Deux, which has generated its own set of questions online. Here are the answers to a few of them.

Is Joker 2 really a musical?

The ongoing debate over Joker 2 being a musical remains unanswered. Phillips has denied the film is a musical but explained that music is “an essential element”.

However, Gaga has reportedly recorded more than 20 songs for the new movie.

The tracks are said to include four original songs by the star, and a duet with Phoenix. Also, some reporters have claimed the film features a cover of Dinah Washington’s jazz classic “This Bitter Earth.”

Moreso, Joker: Folie A Deux’s teaser trailer sees Gaga and Phoenix singing and dancing together in multiple scenes.

At the Venice press conference, Gaga noted: “I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is actually a musical in a lot of ways. It’s very different.”

“The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they needed to say because saying it is not enough.” Which, to be fair, does sound like the textbook definition of a musical to us.

Other rumours, apart from musical claims, include that the film opens with a Looney Tunes-inspired cartoon.

The Joker sequel will see the Joker and Harley Quinn’s relationship evolve. (Niko Tavernise/WarnerBros)

What is the plot of Joker 2?

The follow-up to 2019’s Joker sees Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck, on death row for his murderous crimes committed in the first film.

Fleck’s love interest – the equally psychotic Dr Harleen Quinzel; more commonly known as Harley Quinn – works as Joker’s psychiatrist during his stay at the Arkham Asylum.

Through therapy sessions, the pair grow close and begin to fall in love.

As Harleen attempts to help her new green-haired beau escape the asylum, the plan goes “awry”, World of Reel reports.

The title translates to “madness for two”. (Niko Tavernise/WarnerBros)

Why is Joker 2 called Folie A Deux?

With the toxic relationship of Harley Quinn and the Joker at the heart of the sequel, it makes sense the film has a title to express their pairing.

The title references Folie à Deux, the medial term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually members of the same family

The French-derived term translates to “madness for two”.

The film is said to be approximately two-and-a-half hours long. (Niko Tavernise/WarnerBros)

When does Joker 2 come out?

The countdown to Joker: Folie à Deux is officially on! The Joker sequel will arrive in cinemas on 4 October.

Remember your popcorn as the film will reportedly clock in at approximately two-and-a-half hours long.