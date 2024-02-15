Joker 2 director teases trailer release with new Lady Gaga images

The sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker (2019), starring Lady Gaga as the Clown Prince of Crime’s right hand woman Harley Quinn, has yet to release a trailer – but Joker 2 director Todd Phillips has given fans a glimmer of hope with new set photos.

The maybe-musical Joker: Folie à Deux has largely kept its plot details under wraps thus far, with the project drip feeding film buffs and Little Monsters alike with sparse teases and first looks ever since its announcement.

However, on Valentine’s Day (14 February) Phillips confirmed a release window for when fans can expect the first trailer for the sequel.

“Hoping your day is full of love,” Phillips wrote on Instagram below a carousel of Gaga and Phoenix as Harley and the Joker.

In all three photos, the pair look, to quote Beyoncé, very dangerously in love. The second snap appears to have been taken in the infamous Arkham Asylum, where Dr. Harleen Quinzel falls in love with the Joker, marking the first step on her path to becoming Harley Quinn.

The photos aren’t the only Valentine’s Day treat Phillips had for fans, though. As well as confirming the film’s release date – 4 October 2024 – he also responded to the query of when the internet could expect a trailer for Joker 2.

Answering a fan’s question in the post’s comments, he wrote: “I’ve been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid-April.”

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has also recently teased another new musical venture, aside from Joker: Folie à Deux, which has been confirmed to “have musical elements”.

In all three pictures shared to Gaga’s Instagram under the caption “Tik tok tik tok,” Mother Monster has seemingly confirmed that LG7 is on the way…