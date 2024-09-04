The creators of a Kath & Kim drag show have been forced to contact the police after the cast was targeted with vile abuse, including death threats.

The show, Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody Play, is a parody of the cult Australian sitcom Kath & Kim which originally aired between 2002 and 2005 on ABC Television and was followed by a telemovie and feature film.

The drag homage to the show is currently touring Australia’s east coast and follows what life might have been like for the iconic TV duo and their pals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite wide-raging praise and sold out runs, some people have not be happy with the drag play.

Speaking to news.com.au creator Thomas Jaspers said the play has prompted “few hissy fits from far right snowflakes who are very upset that there’s men wearing dresses”.

“Generally speaking, it’s pretty silly stuff… but there have been some pretty serious comments that we’ve had to take a bit more seriously, where people are threatening the safety of the cast.

You may like to watch

“Unfortunately in one town we have had to get in touch with the local police who have been amazing and have said that they’ll be on-site for the event to make sure that if they do mobilise, that they won’t be allowed anywhere near the venue or anywhere near the team.”

Jaspers went on to tell the outlet that if people do not like the show they “don’t have to come”.

“It’s actually got nothing to do with you,” Jaspers said. “We’re doing this show for the people that choose to come along to it. If that’s an issue for you, do not come!”

After the creators shared the news.com.au article on the show’s official Facebook page, fans offered their support, decrying those who would threaten the performers for sharing their art.

“Some people seriously take things way too far,” one person wrote.

“How ridiculous – this is art! Similar to Shakespeare plays back in the old days when men dressed as women!!,” another said.

Drag Story Hour events have faced increasing backlash from far-right groups. (Getty)

Threats and attacks against drag artists are certainly nothing new and incidents have only increased in recent years as anti-drag narratives increase alongside wider anti-LGBTQ+ actions.

In the United States and United Kingdom, right-wing groups have protested outside Drag Queen Story Hour events – demonstrations which have seen people shout anti-LGBTQ+ slurs at performers and families, as well as compare drag queens to paedophiles.

Speaking to PinkNews for International Drag Day in July, Drag Queen Story Hour UK founder Aida H Dee said drag “should be celebrated all year around” but also to raise awareness “that there’s quite a lot of hate that exists when it comes to queer culture”

Aida was previously threatened with being “cut up and thrown into the River Mersey” for reading stories to children and in the same month they endured slurs being yelled at them just hours after they had proposed to their partner. Countering the person’s abuse led to Aida being punched and left with a broken jaw.