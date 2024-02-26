Emmy-award-winning star Kyra Sedgwick has proudly revealed that she took her son to his first drag show when he was just eight years old.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Sedgwick appeared as a guest judge on Friday’s (23 February) episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, and took some time out to praise the contestants for their artistry. And she described the queens as “just incredible”, during spin-off show Untucked.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of drag. I actually took my son Travis to his first drag show when he was eight,” she revealed.

Sedgwick has two children with fellow actor, They/Them and Tremors star Kevin Bacon: musician Travis, who is now 34, and 13 Reasons Why star Sosie, who turns 32 next month.

The Closer star Sedgwick and her husband, who have been married since 1988, were supporters of drag long before the art form became mainstream with Drag Race, which only aired for first time 15 years ago this month.

“It’s a deep, complex and difficult art form that you all have given yourself over to,” Sedgwick told the contestants. “The costumes and the presentation, then trying to come up with a character, it’s wildly impressive. It’s like you’re your own writer, director, producer, actor. It’s amazing.”

@kevinbacon Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift. #DragIsARight ♬ Karma – Taylor Swift

Last year, Bacon praised the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 after they put on a dragged-up parody of his hit film Footloose for the season’s Rusical.

“Big shout out to @rupaulsdragrace’s Wigloose the Rusical,” Bacon wrote on Instagram, alongside additional praise for queen Loosey LaDuca, who took on the role of Heaven Bacon.

He also took a moment to condemn the wave of proposed discriminatory legislation that has swept through the US in recent years. “With all the recent anti-drag bills, [Wigloose] came at just the right time,” the actor said.

@kevinbacon Drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community are facing unwarranted censorship and threats across the country. Like all artistic expression, drag is protected by the First Amendment and should be respected. #SixDegreesOfKB is proud to support the @aclu Drag Defense Fund and the nationwide effort to protect the drag community’s right to creative expression. Tap the link in my bio to shop or make a gift. #DragIsARight ♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon

Parallel to the story told in Footloose, in which local residents fight a dance ban imposed by a local town council, Wigloose told of a bigoted politician outlawing drag.

Last year, the couple uploaded a video of themselves dancing to Taylor Swift‘s song “Karma” while wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the words: “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

Sedgwick’s admission about taking her young son to a drag show is particularly noteworthy considering many right-wing pundits deem the artform as inappropriate for children: and Drag Queen Story Hours in libraries have faced petitions, protests and even bomb threats.

Last March, Tennessee imposed the most notorious anti-drag ban in recent times, prohibiting “adult cabaret performances” from being carried out in public, or where children are present.

Federal judge Thomas Parker imposed a permanent injunction against the legislation in June, calling it “unconstitutionally vague”.