Drag Race Global All Stars has eliminated its third queen during its fifth episode – and the earrings are well and truly off with a breast-acular acting challenge and some interesting judging.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Last week on Global All Stars, Drag Race Brazil’s kooky Miranda Lebrāo sashayed away, following in the footsteps of the season’s porkchop Athena Likis, after a girl group challenge that saw Ms. Kitty Scott-Claus nab a win for the UK.

For episode five of the international phenomenon, the remaining 10 queens are tasked with boob-focused acting shequels. Sure, why not.

First, though, the girls unpack last week’s Untucked; for anyone needing a recap, Nehellenia placed in the top – but upon telling the safe queens her placement in the Werk Room, they all reacted with shock, prompting the Drag Race Italia queen to fell very attacked.

Kween Kong, who has since explained the “full tea” of the moment online and said that Nelly’s lament meant that the top queens didn’t even get to discuss their critiques, kicked off by telling her; ‘If I did come across really angry at you, [Nehellenia], I was.” She don’t play!

There’s a Global All Stars reading challenge, but it honestly feels like it was executed by Lea Michele. Funniest read goes to Tessa Testicle telling Pythia that she’s the only cultural property Greece doesn’t want back, but Kitty wins.

The queens must act in Boobie based movie shequel trailers (the drag version of Barbie), and the teams are as follows: Pythia, Nehellenia and Soa (starring in Boobies of the Carribean), Alyssa Edwards, Kween and Kitty (starring in Jurassic Boobie) and a group of four comprised of Vanity, Gala, Tessa and Eva (starring in Franken-boobie).

Sidenote: If the Global All Stars pit crew member called Sebastian is free this evening, me too.

There’s some classic casting tensions – Vanity and Gala both fight over ‘Weird Boobie’ and Eva realises her role only appears in part two of the trailer, etc. Pythia also explains what ‘motorboating’ means. God, this is a weird episode.

Tessa does okay and takes direction well during Franken-boobie, Gala does well and so does Eva. The Pirates group have a phallic swordfight, and Nehellenia pulls through despite her self-professed struggles with language.

With Kitty, Kween and Alyssa, it’s just hilarity. Whether that’s because of the script, or because of them, is a separate question.

Gala and Pythia also have a touching – and important – Werk Room discussion over their relationships with parents and how accepting Greece and Mexico are of queer people.

We are all so proud of you, Eva; thank you for representing the Philippines on the stage of Drag Race. Mabuhay ka! 🇵🇭👏🏻🏁 #GlobalAllStars #DragRace pic.twitter.com/KbE2BOXoho — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) September 6, 2024

Runway category is ‘Brown Town’, and though all three trailers are genuinely really funny, Team Jurassic Boobie win, but even Soa remarks that the trio seem “surprised” with the victory.

Kween Kong takes the solo win and after Untucked the bottom two are – unbelievably – announced as Gala Varo and Eva Le Queen, even though the former’s role was called “a home run”.

One lipsync to “Take On Me” by A-Ha, and the queen sashaying away is announced as… Eva Le Queen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

