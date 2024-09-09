Sir Elton John has bizarrely thanked former US President Donald Trump for his support in a new interview.

Trump repeatedly references one of John’s biggest hits by calling North Korea’s dictator leader, Kim Jong Un, “Little Rocket Man,” a decision the singer has now described as “brilliant” while thanking Trump for being a fan of his music.

Elton John then also went on to encourage Americans to “make the right decision” in November’s election.

The 77-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer was speaking to the press following the premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which chronicles the highs and lows of his career and personal life.

During a press event with Variety at Toronto Film Festival, Elton John was asked his thoughts on Donald Trump using his music to reference the North Korean dictator.

“I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” the EGOT winner responded.

“I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times.

I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh,” John said of the “Little Rocket Man” nickname, which Trump began using in 2017.

Reportedly, Trump was desperate to give the Supreme Leader a signed John CD as a gift hooked to the nickname.

Laughing about the event, John added: “Of course he hasn’t heard of me, Kim Jong Un. I’d be very surprised if he had.

“I’ve never toured North Korea, and I have no intention of doing so. But, I thought it was a light moment, and it was fun.”

It’s a rather bizarre move for a gay icon like Elton John to speak so warmly about Donald Trump as it has been widely established that the Republican hopeful’s presidency is likely to be a threat to LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Sir Elton John the National Humanities Medal for his humanitarian efforts with the Elton John AIDS Foundation which advocates and fundraises for the treatment of AIDS.

“Icons recognize icons,” trans Trump supporter Blaire White replied to a clip of the moment posted to X.

Though John seemed warm to Trump in the interview, he has not officially endorsed neither Kamala Harris or Trump.

In a post-screening Q&A of his upcoming film, Variety reported that he commented: “Kindness will always win out… that’s what I hope for the American election in November.”

“I don’t go on stage and say to people, ‘You must vote for the Republicans, you must vote for the Democrats.’ It’s none of my business how they vote,” John added later.

“What I want by saying that last night… there is a danger, as Dick Cheney said the other day. America is in a very volatile position. And it’s a country I love, and I’ve always loved, and I’m so thankful that it made me who I am.”

He continued by emphasising that he wanted people to vote for “things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be. And that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.

“I just hope that people make the right decision to see what the future is going to be. Is it going to be fire and brimstone… or are we going to have a much calmer, a much safer place?

“People can vote for who they like, but as far as I’m concerned, I love love. And I’m a loving person, and I want that to come back to America. I feel it’s been lost in the last 12 years.”