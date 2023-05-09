Trixie Mattel anoints American Dad’s Roger the Alien as a drag icon. Yes, really

RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Trixie Mattel and Trinity the Tuck have officially anointed Roger the Alien from American Dad a drag icon.

To mark the 350th episode of the animated sitcom, Roger was deemed a part of “drag herstory” due to his array of “stunning” outfits, wigs and aliases.

In order to celebrate, fans gave Roger the drag persona Gelatiné Lycheé, with an outfit featuring an enormous pink wig, gold cape and thigh-high gold boots.

Praising the razor-tongued alien, who has adopted countless personas and looks across American Dad’s 20 seasons, Mattel said: “Roger has been in drag too many times to count. The mark of a true queen, she has glammed herself in and out of trouble, all while setting trends and stealing mens.

“The face? Stamped. The looks? Stunning. The body? We need to give her your surgeon’s number,” she joked with Trinity.

To mark the 350th episode of American Dad, Roger is finally being honored as a drag icon! Help us celebrate drag herstory by raising money for the @TrevorProject. For every quote-tweet this video gets using #AmericanDrag, @TBSNetwork will donate $1 to @TrevorProject (up to $20k). pic.twitter.com/u78l6den2n — American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) May 8, 2023

The tongue-in-cheek celebration of Roger is part of a fundraiser by American Dad’s channel, TBS, in aid of LGBTQ+ mental health charity The Trevor Project.

The network has vowed to donate a dollar for every quote tweet of Mattel and Trinity the Tuck’s video, pledging up to $20,000 (approximately £15,800) for the charity.

A spokesperson for The Trevor Project said: “We are so grateful to TBS for their partnership as we continue to build community and more affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ young people.”

The fundraising drive comes after an epic four-hour live telethon defending drag performers raised more than $523,000 (approximately £414,000) for LGBTQ+ charities on Sunday (7 May).

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who made an appearance at the fundraiser, claimed that if Republican lawmakers come for drag artists with restrictive legislation, “they will have to come through me first”.

TBS’ Trevor Project fundraiser ends on Friday (12 May).