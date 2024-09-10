Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World winner Lemon has revealed whether she’d return for an All Winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – but there’s a twist.

Ever since 2022’s All Stars 7 (which welcomed eight previous winners back into the ring), there’s been one question that has dogged Drag Race champions: whether they would do a theoretical second season of All Winners.

While there’s a pretty strong list of queens who have said yes (Sasha Colby, Sasha Velour, Ginger Johnson), there have also been a number of thumbs-down. But there have also been queens who have said they would do it, but only under certain conditions.

And Lemon, who was crowned last month in the second season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, is the latest on that list.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, she jokes: “The girls before All Winners must have had such peace.”

Lemon continues: “If RuPaul is going to call me and say: ‘Hi gorgeous, we want to bring you back’, that doesn’t seem like something I would say no to. The truth is, I wouldn’t go back unless I felt that I was ready to [provide a glow up] again. And I do feel like the glow up is everlasting. But let me have a break, let me go on vacation.”

You may like to watch

But here comes the twist: Lemon would be more easily convinced if the season was another iteration where the queens competed in pairs – and this time, with besties.

Lemon would want to compete with Canada’s Drag Race inaugural winner and cast-mate Priyanka, and against the likes of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change, Trixie Mattel and Katya, and Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

“Here’s my real tea, I think World of Wonder should do RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, and yes, me and Priyanka can compete as a team. We would win that, for sure. I think they should do it,” Lemon said.

She’s not the only one to pitch a “best friend” season. All Stars 7 runner-up Monét recently told PinkNews that it would be the only way she would return to the franchise.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.