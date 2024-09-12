Charli XCX to release ‘Brat’ remix album with eleven new mystery songs

Pop superstar and brat in chief Charli XCX has announced yet another deluxe edition of summer-defining album Brat, featuring a further 11 mystery remixes.

Revealed in a post on X by the singer today, the album, titled Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, will be released on 11 October.

The new edition is already available to pre-save on Spotify, and shows the track list, which contains 11 further mystery songs as well as the standard 18 from the previous deluxe edition; Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

As well as those 18 tracks, the double deluxe contains previously released remixes, including the panty-dropping “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish and the beef-quashing “Girl, so confusing” featuring Lorde.

It will also contain a remix to “Talk talk”, which was released today, and features Sweat Tour co-star Troye Sivan, and Dua Lipa speaking some Spanish and French, as well as a “360” remix featuring Robyn and Yung Lean, and a “Von dutch” A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae.

To recap, the album will contain; 15 original Brat songs, plus the three from Brat‘s original deluxe, plus a further 16 tracks, which include previously released remixes and 11 mystery ones.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat – Out oct 11. https://t.co/vWz35Wccrl pic.twitter.com/jDVEqjmYZS — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 12, 2024

Charli declared that ‘Brat Summer’ was over earlier this month – but Brat Autumn is clearly in full swing. Bratumn?

The album, Charli’s sixth studio offering, dominated the summer of 2024, being co-opted by everyone from vice president and democratic hopeful Kamala Harris to ‘original brat’ Paris Hilton.

Charli and “Talk talk” remix star Troye are due to soon embark on a dual-headline ‘Sweat’ Tour, capitalising on both their recent successes.

The 22-date tour will span across North America, kicking off on 14 September in Detroit, United States, and concluding on 23 October in Seattle.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will be available to stream on 11 October.