Even former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she is voting for Kamala Harris

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has said that she is voting for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, saying that former President Donald Trump is a “danger” to the US.

Ahead of the US presidential election on 5 November, notable LGBTQ+ stars and allies have publicly endorsed the current Vice President – including Charli XCX and the first out lesbian US governor Maura Healey.

But even some of those associated with the opposition are starting to voice their support for the Democratic nominee, including the former Wyoming Representative.

Speaking at Duke’s University Sanford School of Public Policy, Cheney said: “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this.

“Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Her endorsement marks a political switch for the politician, who worked as a Republican congresswoman from 2017 to 2023. Her father, Dick Cheney, also served as the Vice President of former President George W. Bush.

Cheney added: “I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.”

The politician has vehemently criticised Trump since he left office in 2021 and was co-chair of the House select committee which investigated Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the 6 January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Previously, Cheney said that she voted for Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and admitted to later regretting her decision.

She told ABC at the time: “Look, I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote.

“I think that it was a vote based on policy, based on…substance and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country, but I think it is fair to say I regret the vote.”