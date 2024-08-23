Pink and her daughter Willow surprised and delighted the audience at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) with a duet of “What About Us.”

Thirteen-year-old Willow is no stranger to the limelight, having been singing for several years and she has even performed with her mother on tour. But Thursday (22 August) night’s performance comes soon after she decided to step back from Pink’s Summer Carnival tour to pursue her passion for the theatre.

In a video posted to Pink’s Instagram explaining Willow’s decision, the “Get the Party Started” hit-maker told her daughter: “You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you.”

She captioned the post: “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I did not, however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug. It’s wild to watch your children grow up and I’m beyond proud.”

Is Pink’s daughter Willow LGBTQ+?

Willow has not come out as LGBTQ+ but in 2017 Pink said she was raising her children in a gender-neutral way.

She and husband Carey Hart run a “label-less household”. Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, has always been supportive of whatever sexuality Willow might or might not be.

You may like to watch

When Willow was six, she told her mother she wanted to marry an African woman when was older. Pink said: “I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’ And she’s like, ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready’.”

Last month, Pink, who has long been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights, officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency.

