Plane Jane drags Emmy Awards after RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘robbed’ by The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race firebrand Plane Jane has blasted the Emmy Awards after The Traitors beat Drag Race to win Outstanding Reality Competition Series.

Since its tenth season, the RuPaul-fronted reality behemoth’s flagship franchise has snatched the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Series for every instalment, aside from season 14.

At this year’s Emmy Awards, season 16 became the second season since 2018 to miss out on the accolade, losing to the American version of The Traitors.

Speaking to TMZ after the ceremony alongside one of season 16’s Miss Congenialities, Xunami Muse, the undisputed villain sweetheart of the season, Plane Jane, has had some choice words for the choice of winner.

“Girl the Emmys were sickening, [but] RuPaul’s Drag Race was robbed,” Plane Jane told the TMZ reporter.

🎥 | Plane Jane & Xunami Muse interviewed by TMZ after the Emmys ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lBTtlmVfUu — Plane Jane Updates ✈️ (@PJ_updates) September 17, 2024

You may like to watch

“B***h, I don’t f**king know why [we were robbed],” she continued. “We’re a legacy show at this point, we’ve been winning the Emmys consecutively, year after year. We have to give the new up and comers a spot.”

She added: “Drag Race is the A, the B, the C and the tea. And it’s because of us two. Miss Congeniality, and the true winner.”

Alan Cumming also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Host For A Reality Program – ending RuPaul’s unbroken eight-year long win streak, which began in 2016. He was praised for wearing a trans flag on stage.

Plane Jane is no stranger to stirring up conversation via a red-carpet appearance, having sparked backlash from some fans after a shady ‘tribute’ to Chappell Roan at the VMAs, following a disagreement between the pair over the pop singer’s love of drag.

She was also among the stars of season 16 to clap back at ‘pseudo-journalism’ at the Emmys, after it was reported that the cast ‘walked out’ of the awards following their loss.

Senior staff writer at The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Gardner, posted to X to claim: “After the category was announced, the team from Drag Race (including all the queens) cleared out and headed to the lobby.”

Plane then wrote: “It was a commercial break and the girls wanted a drink. We all stayed until the end of the ceremony. Take your pseudo-journalism elsewhere.”

It was a commercial break and the girls wanted a drink. We all stayed until the end of the ceremony. Take your pseudo journalism elsewhere — Plane Jane (@the_planejane) September 16, 2024

Amanda Tori Meating added: “It was a commercial break – are we allowed to go p**s, girl?”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.