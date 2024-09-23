Fans of Marvel’s Agatha All Along are convinced that Teen, played by Joe Locke, is really Billy Kaplan, the son of Wanda Maximoff. Here’s why.

Agatha All Along has premiered with a double bill, introducing fans to the world of witchcraft and a host of new characters in the WandaVision spin-off, which follows Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) as she tries to regain her former glory after being stripped of her powers at the end of the 2021 series.

Hahn is joined by the likes of Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata and Aubrey Plaza, as the suspiciously sapphic Rio Vidal.

But there’s also Heartstopper star Locke as the ambiguously named ‘Teen’, who is obsessed with Agatha, and desperate to help the coven walk the Witches Road.

And fans are convinced there’s more to ‘Teen’ than meets the eye – not least because whenever he tries to reveal his real name, or tell Agatha about his past, she can’t hear him, or his mouth is covered.

There’s more evidence that ‘Teen’ is really someone else: his magical powers being shown in a very distinctive light blue colour.

Fans caught a glimpse when ‘Teen’ opened the Witches Road, and his hands glowed blue, and have got yet another sneak peek in a new trailer for the show.

In short, evidence (or, at least, a lot of fan theories that have been building for a while) are pointing to ‘Teen’ being none other than mystical magic-wielder Billy Kaplan.

Is ‘Teen’ really Billy Kaplan aka Wiccan – and who is he?

Billy Kaplan, sometimes known as Wiccan, is a gay magic user from the Marvel comics, often seen to be dating Hulking.

He possesses the ability to alter and warp reality at will, and is, crucially, the son of Wanda Maximoff (also known as the Scarlet Witch) and Vision, meaning he’s been Billy Maximoff in past iterations.

WandaVision focused on Wanda’s grief after Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, and resulted in the creation of an alternate reality where Vision was still alive and the pair had two sons, Billy and Tommy. Billy’s magic in the comics is often depicted as blue, much like ‘Teen’s’ so far in Agatha All Along – and when Julian Hilliard portrayed Billy in WandaVision. But it remains to be seen whether the online amateur detectives have got it right…

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.

