Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata has revealed that cast-mate Patti LuPone “held up production” on a night shoot for a dance party and conga line.

A spin-off of WandaVision, Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn as the Marvel show’s witch. Stripped of her powers, she assembles a coven of sorcerers and enchantresses to help walk the Witches Road and reclaim her former glory.

But it wasn’t all frogs and broomsticks, comedian Zamata exclusively tells PinkNews. Cast members, who became something of a coven in real life, also had the occasional dance party – led by legendary Broadway star LuPone.

“We would have these long nights where we were shooting until the wee hours of the morning,” Zamata says, “and [Patti] is the only one singing, telling stories.

“She had a little speaker she would bring on set and play music. She was the spark plug of the set. It was quite a joy.”

While that’s all well and good, the boogying once got so intense, that it ended up making Agatha less all along, and more Agatha in 10 minutes, when the dance break has finished.

“There was a Chuck Mangione song that she would play, and it just felt very whimsical and magical. I remember on one day, at whatever time of shooting, we were all so tired, and [Patti] could tell that we all needed a pick-me-up,” Zamata continues.

“So, she played this song and brought the speaker in front of the camera, and we were doing a little conga line behind her and dancing. And the crew was dancing too. We were holding up production, but we had to have that dance break. It was quite a scene.”

Oh, to be in a conga line with Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza.

Zamata, who hopes the series will resonate with queer fans, is set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s live-action version of witch Jennifer Kale, with Heartstopper‘s Locke as the decidedly “camp” Teen.

LuPone, meanwhile, plays a 450-year-old witch – so, lots of time for partying!

Agatha All Along is set to premiere with a double bill on 18 September on Disney+. The remaining seven episodes will drop weekly.

