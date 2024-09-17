Cue the leaf emoji: The full Heartstopper season three trailer has landed, and it looks like there’s a great deal ahead for Nick and Charlie.

The trailer for our lovebirds Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring (Kit Connor and Joe Locke, but you knew that already) opens with the Truham school kids lamenting, “sixth form, uni options,” and the fact that, all of a sudden, life is becoming, “a lot.” Don’t we know it.

Heartstopper season three will also include a deeper look at Charlie’s eating disorder, with Nick telling his boyfriend how worried he is. Elsewhere, Yasmin Finney’s Elle and William Gao’s Tao confront the difficulties of gender dysphoria during sex, and Charlie wants to tell Nick that he loves him.

Fans can also expect to see Nick deliberating over his university choices as he’s set to leave Truham Grammar School a year earlier than Charlie. Speaking exclusively to PinkNews earlier this year, Oseman teased that Volume 6 will have a “big change” in story for their relationship related to Nick’s final uni choice.

🍂 Fall hard, love harder… here's the official trailer for Heartstopper: Season 3.



3 October, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/f8fyNzhAKY — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 17, 2024

There’s also a first look at some of this season’s biggest (Mission Impossible’s Hayley Atwell as Nick Nelson’s aunt), newest (Darragh Hand as Tori’s love interest Michael Holden), hottest (Jonathan Bailey as celebrity academix Jack Maddox) and most surprising (Jensen Clayden as Charlie Spring’s cousin Oliver) guest stars.

A first teaser, released back in May, showed Charlie agonising over the fact that he and Nick had yet to say “I love you” to each other. But, with the first episode being titled “Love”, it seems certain that will change.

You may like to watch

Heartstopper’s third season is set to cover the events of Volume 4 and 5 of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, while the author confirmed earlier this year that Volume 6 – the final one – is all written up.

Earlier this week, Yasmin Finney spoke on Heartstopper: The Official Podcast about her hopes that her upcoming scenes in the show – including her sex scenes with co-star William Gao – will help to “educate” viewers on what it’s like to be a trans woman.

Both Locke and Connor have spent months teasing that the upcoming season will be “more mature” and “raunchier” than the previous two.

All eight episodes of Heartstopper season three will land on Netflix on 3 October.

