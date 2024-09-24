Bob The Drag Queen announces UK and European tour dates.

Bob The Drag Queen has announced details of a headline European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Drag Race icon will bring the This Is Wild World Tour to venues across the UK and Europe early next year.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 27 September via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 17 January in Brussels and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

Bob will then headline venues in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, London an Manchester as part of the UK and Ireland leg.

The Drag Race winner is currently on the North American leg of the tour, which runs until 15 November.

Announcing the tour earlier this year, Bob said: “If you’ve ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person.”

It follows up his iconic run as the emcee for Madonna’s huge Celebration Tour, which included a record-breaking show on Copacabana Beach in Brazil.

Bob appeared throughout the show, sometimes donning some of the queen of pop’s most recognisable looks including her Marie Antoinette-inspired “Vogue” wig and dress.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 27 September via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / eventim.de / ticketmaster.fr.

For tickets to other European dates, you can check your local listing below.

A presale will take place from 25 September with an exclusive presale code that will be revealed on Bob’s social media channels, so keep an eye out at instagram.com/bobthedragqueen.