Bob The Drag Queen announces huge headline ‘This Is Wild Tour’

Bob The Drag Queen has announced headline tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

Entitled the This Is Wild Tour, the comedian and Drag Race icon will stop off at venues across the US and Canada in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster and bobthedragqueen.com.

Announcing the tour, Bob said: “If you’ve ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person.”

The North American leg of the tour will begin on 18 September in Sacramento and stop off at 35 venues.

This includes a show at New York’s Town Hall on 16 October, with a finale date in Las Vegas on 15 November.

The news comes after Bob’s iconic run as the emcee for Madonna’s huge Celebration Tour, which included a record-breaking show on Copacabana Beach in Brazil.

Bob appeared throughout the show, sometimes donning some of the queen of pop’s most recognisable looks including her Marie Antoinette-inspired “Vogue” wig and dress.

During the opening show, Bob said on social media: “Some moments will stay with you forever.”

As well as the North American leg, fans in the UK and Europe won’t have to wait long to hear an announcement as the Drag Race winner said “stay tuned” for tour dates.

Earlier this year Bob also confirmed an Australian leg of the tour, which will begin on 18 July in Brisbane and head to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Bob The Drag Queen’s headline tour, you can find out the full schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster and bobthedragqueen.com.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale to get tickets first via bobthedragqueen.com. This will take place from 10am local time on 5 June.