In case you didn’t know, Sabrina Carpenter is currently touring her Short n’ Sweet Tour, and fans have dubbed her old Hollywood-style opening scene “the best ever”.

If there’s one thing the “Please Please Please” hitmaker knows how to do, it’s making a grand entrance. The singer-songwriter kicked off her headlining tour in Columbus, Ohio on 23 September after previously opening for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

Carpenter’s headlining tour is set to make stops in New York City, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Montreal and more cities in North America before it wraps on 15 November, and she goes on to tour in the UK and Europe.

And despite previously making headlines for appearing to leave the stage early without serving her iconic (and often hilarious) “Nonsense” outro lyrics, it seems her Short n’ Sweet Tour is off to a better start than it ends.

In a viral video shared to X of her tour opening, an elaborate opening scene is played across the big screen. Accompanied by some jazz-inspired elevator music, an animated Carpenter walks along the pavement with three bluebirds carrying her shopping bags and two cats to keep her company.

A title sequence appears on-screen, reading “The Short n’ Sweet Show”. Cut to a very relaxed Carpenter having a bubble bath while a narrator explains how her “morning routine sets the stage for a day of endless possibilities, and as such, mustn’t be rushed”.

The narration continues: “After all, how is one to maintain such an infectious smile? Hold on a moment, aren’t you forgetting something? What day is it today?”

Then, the stage lights illuminate as a compère begins: “Ladies and gentlemen… The Short n’ Sweet Show… Here she is, Sabrina Carpenter.” Cut to the screen being pulled up to reveal the elaborate set, and the singer now running to hit her first mark.

The star makes it out of the bath just in time for her opening track, “Taste”, but not without her towel. The star then unwraps the fabric to reveal a shimmering baby pink bodice from Victoria’s Secret, embossed with 150,000 hand-place crystals. Of course, the look is completed with her signature red kiss.

Atop the fan-captured video reads the caption: “This is the best opening ever pop is back.” In the comments, fellow viewers share the same sentiment, with another writing: “Her aesthetic of just living in a luxe, old Hollywood, vintage, pin-up fantasy is perfect.”

A third echoes: “I love when the theatre girlies become pop stars bc they KNOW how to put on a good show.”