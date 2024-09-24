Sabrina Carpenter has left the building, people! The singer exited the stage before singing her ever-popular “Nonsense” outro at the first stop of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, with the screen behind her citing “technical difficulties”.

The “Taste” hitmaker kicked off her headlining tour in Columbus, Ohio on 23 September after a stellar stint opening for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Carpenter’s tour is set to make stops in New York City, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Montreal and more cities in North America before it wraps on 15 November, and she goes on to tour in the UK and Europe.

However, on the first night, Carpenter failed to take her iconic “Nonsense” outro lyrics with her as she launched her tour. Instead, as the outro music rang at the end of the concert, fans were sent off with fuzzy audio as the singer looked around, unable to sing in the microphone.

She was quickly lowered off-stage via a lift, while the screen then read: “We apologise for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.”

Sabrina Carpenter will not be doing “Nonsense” outros during her Short n’ Sweet tour:



“We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.“ pic.twitter.com/FWmK8fsTxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2024

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Sabrina Carpenter for a comment on the matter.

Carpenter was known for free-styling the end of her famed Emails I Can’t Send track, often re-writing the lyrics to reflect the city or country she is playing in. They would also serve as pop-culture references like her partner Barry Kheogan’s involvement in Saltburn, and her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

You may like to watch

Of course, the star – who recently faced “industry plant” allegations – never shied away from throwing in a sexual innuendo, or two. One of her most iconic lines included referencing Singapore’s Jewel Changi shopping centre during The Eras Tour stop there: “He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/Singapore I hope you like my song-y.”

Fans, however, believe that her lack of “Nonsense” outros on her current tour is to signal a swift departure from her former sound, given the release of her new album Short n’ Sweet. “She’s growing as an artist, no need for her to cling onto the same trick. She has new songs to perform now,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I know she was so TIRED,” wrote another fan, reacting to the news. “Gonna miss those hilarious outros, but the show must go on!,” another fan wrote on social media.