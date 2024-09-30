The queer western National Anthem is out to rent or buy in the US, and it’s definitely worth the streaming fee.

National Anthem, photographer-turned-filmmaker Luke Gilford’s directorial debut, is a stunning queer take on the Western film genre. It’s out in the US and hopefully, we’ll soon get a UK release date.

The film is inspired by Gilford’s recently reissued 2020 monograph titled National Anthem: America’s Queer Rodeo, which documents America’s gay rodeo subculture.

Like the monograph, the film is a celebration of queer cowboys and cowgirls, trans bodies and the beauty of chosen families.

National Anthem is a portrait of queer cowboys. (LD Entertainment)

What is the plot of National Anthem?

National Anthem follows 21-year-old Dylan (Lean on Pete’s Charlie Plummer) living in New Mexico jumping between construction jobs with little purpose to support his younger brother and alcoholic mother.

One day he signs up to work at a ranch and arrives to find it is a community of queer ranchers and rodeo performers.

Initially shy, Dylan slowly opens up to this LGBTQ+ accepting world and learns how to play with his sense of self, gender expression and drag.

This exploration is gently guided by trans rodeo star Sky (Bros’ Eve Lindley) for who Dylan develops a fond adoration.

“I give Luke so much credit for seeing an opportunity with this,” Plummer told W Mag of the film’s trans and queer context, taking the traditional Western genre and highlighting LGBTQ+ themes.

“The movie is coming out when, especially in our country, we need to see examples of heroes that are not afraid to embrace all of themselves.’”

Charlie Plummer is the star of National Anthem. (LD Entertainment)

Who is in National Anthem?

The gentle Dylan is lovingly portrayed by Plummer while Sky is brought to life by the brilliant trans actress Lindley. The pair’s chemistry is magnetic against the gorgeous golden hour sunsets portrayed in the film.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Mason Alexander Park as Sky’s close friend and Rene Rosado as ranch owner Pepe, who is in an open relationship with Sky.

Dylan’s family is portrayed by Robyn Lively as his mother and Joey DeLeon as his inquisitive younger brother.

Additionally, many of the International Gay Rodeo Association members, who starred in Gilford’s monograph, also feature in the film as supporting and background characters.

National Anthem has been widely praised for its impressive performances. (LD Entertainment)

What are the reviews for National Anthem?

On Rotten Tomatoes, National Anthem has an impressive 92% rating with many reviews praising the film’s light-saturated aesthetic and impressive performances.

Them praised the film, noting: “Gilford knows how to frame a striking image, certainly, but he is less interested in the queer rural American body as some kind of counter-intuitive social thesis and more interested in it as a site of desire, play, and experimentation.”

“National Anthem is at its openhearted, poetically inclined best when observing an alternate vision of the American West that’s no less possible for being radical,” added The Washington Post.

Also, IndieWire praised the film. “The film is also sexually frank in ways that will startle audiences who drift into this movie expecting one thing, showing how first sexual encounters can overwhelm someone like Dylan almost lethally,” the outlet’s review reads.

“Plummer’s performance, a marvel of the taciturn turned wide awake, sets him up as one of the great actors of his generation.”

Keep your fingers crossed for a National Anthem UK release. (LD Entertainment)

When is National Anthem out?

National Anthem is out in the US now, the film was released in July and is now available to stream. You can stream National Anthem by renting or purchasing on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Fandango At Home.

Currently, there is no release date for the film in the UK but we will keep you updated.