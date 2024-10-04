Daniel Craig’s Queer acquired by streamer in the UK

Arthouse streamer Mubi has acquired the UK rights to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming LGBTQ+ film Queer, starring Daniel Craig.

It was announced last month that the film will be screened in select locations in the US from 27 November. And on Friday (4 October), Screen Daily revealed that film distributor and streaming service Mubi had acquired all rights on the film for the UK, Ireland, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Turkey and India.

Mubi describes itself as “a place to discover ambitious films by visionary filmmakers, and “believes cinema should be viewed on screens of all shapes and sizes”.

Films secured by the organisation can be watched on a range of streaming media players including smart TVs, Macs and PCs, streaming devices and phones, but the platform is yet to confirms its plans for the UK release of Queer.

UK audiences will now be able to see Daniel Craig in Queer. (London Film Festival)

Queer, adapted from a William S Burroughs’ novel published in 1985, generated noticeable buzz at the Cannes Film Festival. Early reports said the film featured some of Craig’s best work. He stars alongside Hunger Games actor Jason Schwartzman, Love, Simon‘s Drew Starkey and gay singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, who announced his involvement in July.

Andrew Garfield has described the former Bond star’s blowjob scene as “genuinely beautiful”.

You may like to watch

It was part of a “beautiful love scene between Daniel and Drew [Starkey],” he said. “It’s so tender and full of longing.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



