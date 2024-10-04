Olly Murs announces extra dates on his 2025 UK and Ireland tour.

Olly Murs has announced more UK and Ireland dates as part of his 2025 tour – and this is how to get tickets.

After announcing details of his 15th anniversary arena tour, the singer will now play a string of outdoor summer shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

The singer will now headline a string of outdoor shows next summer alongside special guests Blue, kicking off on 20 June at Cornwall’s Hootenanny Fayre.

He’ll then perform shows at Lincoln Castle, Llangollen Pavilion, Halifax’s Piece Hall and a hometown date at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

The run of shows will then finish up with performances in Cork and Margate Dreamland, marking the first headliner confirmed for the latter as well as Norwich’s Rock n Roll Circus.

It’s part of his huge 15th anniversary celebrations, which sees him headline arena shows next spring, including three nights in London and two nights in Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff.

Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits from across his 15 year career, including number ones “Heart Skips a Beat”, “Dance with Me Tonight” and “Troublemaker”.

Ahead of Olly Murs tickets going on sale for his extra shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Olly Murs tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10am on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place for select dates from 10am on 9 October. This is available to O2 mobile and Virgin Media customers. You can access it via the app or priority.o2.co.uk.

There’s also a Ticketmaster presale for select dates from 10am on 10 October. This is available to those signed up to Ticketmaster’s mailing list.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below.