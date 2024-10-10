Drag Race Down Under finalist and current Global All Stars contestant Kween Kong has issued an apology to season sister Nehellenia following comments made during last week’s episode.

During the family resemblance makeover challenge last week, Kween took issue with the fact that Drag Race Italia star Nehellenia had been praised by the judges for her moon-based runway, which she presented alongside Pythia.

“Look at Pythia,” Kween quipped, beginning a scathing takedown of Nehellenia’s efforts.

“You could’ve blended the beard or shaped the jawline a little bit… I was so gagged. They were just talking about the dresses the whole time. I don’t mean to be a b**ch, but I was just like: ‘Am I looking at the same thing?’

“I’m just saying, family resemblance, it could be your sister, it could be your brother.”

Kween Kong (R) has apologised to Nehellenia. (World of Wonder)

The on-screen drama led to off-screen drama too, with Nehellenia revealing in an Instagram Live video that she asked producers to remove Kween from the competition because she felt “bullied”.

Kween hit back, writing that Nehellenia had “exaggerated” what happened. “Throwing around the word ‘bully’, accusing me of these horrible things off camera and admitting you said to production to remove me from the competition because of what you speculate happened is so malicious and underhanded,” she said.

Now, a Global All Stars shows Kween apologising for her original remarks.

“I know I came at you really harsh,” she said. “I apologise.”

Nehellenia responded: “I know you are a good person, so don’t worry, baby.”

Sharing the clip on her Instagram, Kween also expressed regret for the way she handled her criticism of Nehellenia and Pythia’s looks.

“I will always own my mistakes and apologise when I’m wrong. Why? Because mistakes are human. Nobody is perfect and I’m real. Always have been and always will be,” she wrote. “In a reality format, when your competing, stakes are high and emotions even higher. Should you keep your opinions to yourself? Sure.

“But if you’re anything like me and have an inner aunty [who] is used to opening her damn mouth at the most inappropriate moments, then remember this: there’s nothing wrong with putting your foot in your mouth, so long as you own up, take responsibility for your words and actions and do your best to rectify your mistakes.

“Sorry again to you Nelly and Pythia and congrats again on your win.”

In the comment section, her fellow queens praised Kween, with Spankie Jackzon writing: “And this is how the fandom blows s**t out of proportion. We know and love you.”

And Hannah Conda said: “Love you and so proud of you.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars continues every Friday on WOW Presents Plus.

