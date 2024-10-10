It’s arguably the worst kept secret in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, but the true identity of Joe Locke’s Agatha All Along character “Teen” has been revealed in the latest episode.

Warning: Major spoilers about Agatha All Along episode 5 ahead.

Those with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Marvel world have been certain for a very long time that they knew who Heartstopper actor Joe Locke was actually playing in the new WandaVision spin-off series.

Immediately after Locke’s name was announced in an unidentified role in the show back in 2022, fans guessed that he would likely be playing Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, aka one of Marvel’s only gay heroes, aka one of Wanda Maximoff’s twin children.

Yet the show’s creator Jac Schaeffer, Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn and Locke himself have all been admirably careful and coy when it’s come to discussing Locke’s character, sharing that he was only known as “Teen” in the scripts.

Fans didn’t buy it though, and remained steadfast in their beliefs that Locke, as a gay actor, was likely playing Wiccan.

Joe Locke stars alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along. (Getty/MCU)

Now, following episode five of the queer witchy series dropping on Disney+, those fans have been vindicated. In the final shot of the episode, it’s confirmed: Joe Locke is playing Wiccan.

The secret begins to unravel as Agatha and her newfound coven – “Teen”, Rio (Aubrey Plaza), Lilia (Aubrey Plaza), Jen (Sasheer Zamata), and Alice (Ali Ahn) continue down the Witches’ Road in hopes of restoring Agatha’s powers – the powers she lost at the end of WandaVision, with more than a little thanks to Wanda herself.

As the campy clan continue embarking on trials along the Road, they’re met with potentially their most fearsome yet: an Ouija-themed challenge, in which they’re forced to fight ghosts and avoid possession.

Up to now, Agatha All Along has been a fairly light-hearted ride, yet episode five sees the horror dial turned up a few notches.

In the process of their Ouija-based battle, Agatha’s villainous streak comes out in full force, as she kills off coven member Alice by zapping up her magic. The death is one too many for “Teen”, following the demise of ditzy neighbour Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) in episode three, and he reacts – badly.

“You’re so much like your mother,” Agatha quips about “Teen’s” rage, and his true colours begin to shine through.

With some mental magic, he tricks Lilia and Jen into forcing Agatha into the Road’s quagmire, leaving her to drown. Then, he does the same to his brainwashed buddies, forcing Jen and Lilia into the mud, too.

At the very end of the episode, “Teen” reveals that he is very much like his mother indeed, as the camera pans out to show a blue crown materialising on “Teen” – sorry, Wiccan’s – head. Of course, WandaVision viewers will know that the blue crown is one of Wanda’s signature characteristics.

agatha all along spoilers



JOE LOCKE IS WICCAN pic.twitter.com/PvISf9JdX5 — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) October 10, 2024

Joe Locke’s character in #AgathaAllAlong has been unveiled as Wiccan, son of Wanda Maximoff. pic.twitter.com/rteJ72zxmQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 10, 2024

Like mother, like son.

Suffice to say, Agatha All Along fans are unsurprised, but still gagged and gooped at how the reveal was carried out (particularly the episode cutting out to Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me In A Crown”).

The Scarlet Witch and Wiccan vs Agatha Harkness… Gag after gag. She never learns 😭



Like mother, like son. #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/3Oi903VcYc — alias (@itsjustanx) October 10, 2024

“This is arguably one of the BEST reveals Marvel has done in a while,” one fan enthused.

“I mean, sure we all guessed it, but the manner in which it was executed by Kathryn and Joe and that Billie Eilish beat, to him looking at the camera with his crown and those powerful eyes… Oh boy!! Goosebumps!”

Another a fan added: “It took the MCU 16 years for them to give us the Queer ICON that is WICCAN but now he is officially here!!”

Seemingly reacting to the reveal himself, Locke wrote on Instagram: “2 years of keeping this secret…”

New episodes on Agatha All Along drop on Disney+ every Thursday.

