Joe Locke says Agatha All Along is proof that Marvel isn’t just for straight men

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has expressed his appreciation for Marvel in advancing LGBTQ+ representation, and suggested that the new series is proof the MCU isn’t just for straight men.

Locke plays “Teen” in the new Disney+ series, in his first major screen role since fans fell in love with him in Netflix’s queer show Heartstopper.

Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn as previously powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who has been stripped of her abilities following the end of her WandaVision bust up with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson).

In order to get her powers back, she must face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road, with a little help from her new coven of magical mates, including Locke as the enigmatic, and supremely gay, “Teen”, who dreams too of trekking the Witches’ Road.

Locke has previously confirmed that his character will be proudly, if not loudly, gay: and that’s proof that the Marvel universe is both improving its LGBTQ+ character visibility, and championing a new kind of representation.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Locke said that it was “really important” for “Teen” to be out and authentic as a queer character, but equally important that his queerness doesn’t define him.

“The MCU – and any Marvel project – has this weird ability to unite the whole world. No matter where you’re from, who you are, everyone knows about the new Marvel series, the new Marvel film, which is a really great way to progress social issues in the world,” he explained.

“To have a real authentic portrayal of a queer character in that sphere where, no matter your background, everyone’s on equal footing.

“You can never change opinions in the world with hate, you can only ever change opinions through looking at something positively,” he added.

He voiced his disapproval of some queer, series-leading characters who make their sexuality “their personality”.

“That’s a great thing, having queer characters, but it’s almost quite a damaging trope to push,” he said.

“It’s almost like this is the next stage of representation, where there’s no part of this series that hides his queerness, there are lots of scenes and it’s a big part of him, but also it’s not the main part of him.”

Joe Locke in Agatha All Along. (Marvel/Disney+)

He added: “It’s just one part of lots of different personality tropes he has, and he’s a very complex character and that’s just one of his defining features, which is really nice.”

The Marvel world did, for a long time, have a famously small pool of LGBTQ+ superheroes, despite having a fairly large LGBTQ+ fan following.

As Locke plays a huge part in the franchise progressing its representation, he felt it important to call out one misconception about the MCU: “That it’s just for straight, white, men. It’s not.”

Ever since his role in the series was announced back in 2022, Marvel fans have been fairly certain that he will be playing Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, aka one the MCU’s most notable LGBTQ+ characters, aka the son of Agatha’s mortal enemy, Wanda.

In terms of plot, it makes a huge amount of sense, and explains the bizarre amount of mystery surroung his character. Yet in interviews, Locke has remained steadfast in his assurance that he is playing new character “Teen”, and no one else.

If it does turn out that he’s playing Wiccan, Agatha All Along’s big twist may go down as one of the biggest open secrets in the MCU’s history.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes airing through to November.

