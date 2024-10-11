Surprise, surprise, right-wingers are annoyed again. This time, their ire is directed at Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and influencer Liz Plank because of a video that they decided mocked Holy Communion.

The video, posted on Plank’s Instagram account, featured the influencer on her knees with her mouth open while Democrat Whitmer fed her Doritos.

Plank ate the Doritos before the camera panned to show the governor wearing a hat supporting the Harris-Walz Democratic presidential ticket.

Plank, who is part of a group called Hotties for Harris, captioned the video with a statement on industrial policy, referring to 2022’s Chips and Science Act, which concerns itself with computer chips – not delicious snacks.

“If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will. Chips aren’t just delicious, the Chips Act is a game-changer for US tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semi-conductors to reduce reliance on foreign supplies. Donald Trump would put that at risk,” Plank said.

Whatever point Plank was trying to make, it was overshadowed by people comparing the Dorito video to the rite of Holy Communion and claiming that the two women were mocking Christianity.

Former Donald Trump aide Tim Murtaugh wrote on X/Twitter: “Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Governor Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to a leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want zero Catholic votes for Harris?”

Tim Graham, the executive editor of NewsBusters, a publication dedicated to “exposing and combating liberal media bias”, also chipped in, saying: “Many Catholics are going to see this as mocking the communion rail. Except Catholics don’t make it look sensual.”

And conservative pundit Liz Wheeler claimed the video was further evidence that Democrats “loathe Christians simply because they are Christian”.

However, the video is actually the duo’s take on a popular TikTok meme in which friends feed each other food while staring uncomfortably into the camera.

But one person who knew about the meme still called it “unsettling”.

Who is Liz Plank?

Liz Plank is a Canadian podcaster, influencer and journalist who is best-known for hosting the Synced and The Man Enough podcasts. She gained notoriety as a political correspondent for Vox and hosted Positive Spin for NBC News in 2020.

She has also made a name for herself by being outspoken on gender policy and equality. Her book, For the Love of Men: A New Vision for Mindful Masculinity, was published in 2019 and she was named as one of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 in the media category for her work on gender.

She also sits on the board of Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation not-for-profit organisation that aims to help women and girls change the world and boasts support from Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Plank regularly posts videos discussing US politics, clips of her canvassing for Kamala Harris, and making people aware of Project 2025, a hard-line right-wing blueprint for a future Republican president, and how it might affect women and minority groups.

