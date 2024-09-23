The internet’s favourite baby pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, is getting her own livestream.

Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo revealed on Thursday (19 September) that two-month-old Moo Deng will be live-streamed 24/7 in the coming week. Videos of the hippo taken by a zookeeper have racked up millions of views on TikTok.

One fan called Moo Deng a “lifestyle icon”, adding that she is “inexplicably moist at all times”, “slightly blurry in most photos” and “probably screaming or sleeping”.

Moo Deng, whose name roughly translates as “bouncy pork”, lives with her mum Jona in the 2,000-acre zoo in the Si Racha district of the country.

Moo Deng’s siblings have equally great names

She has two siblings, Moo Tun, meaning stewed pork, and Moo Wan, or sweet pork.

Moo Deng’s sudden fame has caused a surge of visitors to the zoo. But, it’s not all been positive attention. Some videos show people splashing water on, or throwing things at, the sleeping hippo in a bid to wake her up.

Zoo demands respect for Moo Deng

The zoo’s director released a statement asking visitors to refrain from doing so and from making loud noises, threatening legal action against those who do not behave. Surveillance cameras have been installed in the area and a security officer has been appointed to watch over Moo Deng, he added.

