Trixie Mattel breaks hiatus silence for iconic reason

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel has (briefly) returned from her extended hiatus from drag for one very iconic reason.

Trixie Mattel – makeup mogul, podcast host, musician and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, among other things – began a much deserved break from drag and social media way back in July.

Though she said that the break would last “several months”, Trixie, 35, gave no indication of a concrete date on which she would return to grace fans with her presence once more – until now.

Well, sort of. Trixie has broken her silence on her X account to give Verizon – a mobile network data in America – a piece of her mind.

“Came back on social media to find out why Verizon is playing games with me,” she warned.

came back on social media to find out why Verizon is playing games with me. — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) September 30, 2024

This is not Trixie’s first break-from-her-break since she departed the internet in July.

Though her account has been run by her team, and video editor Nick, in the time that she’s been AWOL, Trixie tweeted a clip of her and Katya reacting to Baby Reindeer for Netflix’s web series I Like To Watch when Nick was on vacation.

“It’s me Trixie posting because Nick is on vacation ok going away again”, the post was captioned.

we watch BABY REINDEER (it’s me trixie posting because Nick is on vacation ok going away again) https://t.co/MmyFfAXmgE — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) August 31, 2024

Trixie also made a brief in-drag “sabbatical from the sabbatical” for a live taping of her podcast The Bald and The Beautiful with Katya in early September.

The pair performed two dates on the 5th and 7th of September, in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Sacramento, California, respectively.

sabbatical from the sabbatical for two nights with ~her~ @katya_zamo pic.twitter.com/lsP8xynhdW — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) September 6, 2024

Though Trixie has been absent from her YouTube channel (and all other social media) during the break, she’s still popped the corn and fed the children, henny.

The Wisconsin-born star appeared in an episode of Brian Jordan Alvarez’s English Teacher, as well as posting several pieces of pre-recorded content to her YouTube channel.

Trixie has also had several guest hosts on her channel, including current reigning Drag Race champion Nymphia Wind, Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, All Stars 9 victor Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and further fan favourite queens including Jan and Plasma.

When will Trixie Mattel return from hiatus?

Though Trixie has not, as mentioned, given a concrete date on which she will return, she has further The Bald and The Beautiful live dates scheduled in late October.

These begin on 24 October (in just over three weeks) and run until early December.

Hi Bald! We are officially ON SALE with our Fall Bald & The Beautiful Live dates. We can't wait to see you on the road. Grab your tickets at https://t.co/4DMQueciWG pic.twitter.com/J8C2r50f9R — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) August 15, 2024

