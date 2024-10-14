The heartwarming and sweet queer TV series Heartstopper from Netflix has just released its third season, prompting fans to wonder… where exactly is Truham? And can we take a pilgrimage there?

Truham is the fictional town in which our favourite LGBTQ+ characters live, and through storylines in season 3 featuring Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) visiting a university near to their home, we can infer that Truham is supposedly in the county of Kent.

But, as much as we might want it to, the Truham from Heartstopper doesn’t really exist and savvy viewers might even recognise that some of the scenes in the show are filmed nowhere near Kent.

However, that doesn’t mean that a Heartstopper filming locations tour is off the cards. There are quite a few places in the UK, and beyond, that you can visit to pay homage to your favourite TV show.

So, where was Heartstopper filmed?

Some scenes featuring Truham Grammar School – which Nick and his boyfriend Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) attend – are filmed at Herne Bay High School, which is in Kent.

But other scenes, such as the exterior of the school, are filmed at E-Act Burham Park Academy in Buckinghamshire, which has been closed since 2019.

The corresponding girls school, called Higgs School for Girls in Heartstopper, is filmed at Upton Court Grammar School in Slough.

In season 2, the gang took a trip to Paris and the show featured iconic landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, and the Notre-Dame, while fossil-enthusiasts might catch a glimpse of the beaches of Lyme Regis at the start of season 3.

Later in the series, Charlie takes his boyfriend Nick to the zoo. This was filmed at the UK’s biggest zoo, Whipsnade Zoo, which is outside of Luton.

Several scenes from Heartstopper were filmed at Twickenham Studios in Richmond-upon-Thames, while Elle Argent’s (Yasmin Finney) new school, The Lambert School of Art, were filmed at the University of The Creative Arts in Farnham, Surrey.

The University of Kent, which Nick, Elle, Tara Jones (Corinna Brown), and Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood) visited at the end of season 3, episode 8, is actually the site of a real university – but it’s not based in Kent.

The buildings depicted belong to Royal Holloway University, which is in Egham, Surrey. One of Royal Holloway’s iconic listed buildings, the Founder’s Building, is also in the episode but viewers were told it was the University of Oxford instead.

Outside of the UK, episode two of the show relocated briefly to Menorca, when Nick went on holiday with his family – including his aunt, played by Hayley Atwell.

Outside of the UK, episode two of the show relocated briefly to Menorca, when Nick went on holiday with his family – including his aunt, played by Hayley Atwell.