Pop goddess and staunch LGBTQ+ ally Cher made her stage comeback last night (15 October) with a dazzling performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Grammy-winning “Dark Lady” singer headlined the famed fashion show at the Duggal Greenhouse, Brooklyn, delivering a performance instantly dubbed “iconic” by viewers at home.

The 78-year-old superstar arrived on stage in sparkling black trousers and a matching corset-style blazer, complete with black heeled boots and her signature, straight black hair falling past her shoulders.

After arriving on stage flanked by a dance troupe, Cher kicked off with a rendition of her 1999 top five smash, “Strong Enough”.

She then launched into what has arguably become her most recognisable hit, 1998’s “Believe”.

On social media, fans of the music legend – who will release her memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One next month – declared that she would be “forever iconic”, and called the performance “beautiful”.

CHER WILL FOREVER BE ICONIC. — Xu Mai Hao (@XuMaiHao_o) October 16, 2024

Cher's Believe will always be iconic.#VictoriasSecretFashionShow — Dai4⁷ 💜 You're my moonlight. (@a_day4dai) October 16, 2024

Alongside Cher, the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show saw performances from K-pop girl band BLACKPINK and “Water” hitmaker Tyla, making this year’s line-up the first ever all-female line-up in the fashion show’s history.

The 22-year-old South African singer Tyla also made history as the first African music performer on stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

It truly was a night of history-making, as trans models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio became the first trans stars to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

It was the first time the notorious fashion show had returned in its trademark form since 2018, following comments made by the brand’s former chief of marketing Ed Razek, who had suggested that trans women would not be allowed to take part in the catwalk.

He later apologised and step down from his role.

Cher and boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Getty)

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of her performance, Cher, who arrived with her musician boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on her arm, praised the show for being “all women”.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer has a trans son, Chaz Bono.

“I like that it’s all women. It’s like if you’re gonna go to something like this, I think that all women can really make a difference,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

