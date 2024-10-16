Victoria’s Secret’s first-ever Black trans model, Emira D’Spain, has gagged everyone at the brand’s much-anticipated 2024 Fashion Show in a black and pink slinky outfit.

The 28-year-old model and influencer, who has also modelled for Fenty Beauty and NARS, made an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (15 October), which returned after a six-year hiatus.

She was spotted wearing a black satin mini-dress, paired with black thigh-high stockings, and a pink satin robe draped over her shoulders – which fans described as “gorgeous” and “beautiful as always”.

As well as appearing at the fashion show, Emira D’Spain, who made her debut with the brand in 2022, took her TikTok audience for a look backstage, claiming the vibes were “immaculate” and interviewing a number of famous faces, including Ashley Graham and Adriana Lima.

D’Spain, who is known as @XOXOEMIRA on social media, has amassed over 1 million followers across platforms, where she shares her beauty insights, routines and “Get Ready With Me” videos.

According to Variety, she became the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria’s Secret in 2022, “helping to reshape the landscape of fashion inclusivity.”

She’s worked with Covergirl, Sony, Mugler, Anastasia Beverly Hills and NARS Cosmetics over the years.

Emira D’Spain at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The once-famed Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its return following a six-year haitus, after disparaging remarks about the trans community were made by the company’s former chief of marketing, Ed Razek.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Razek suggested that trans woman – or as he referred to them, “transsexuals” – would not be cast in a Victoria’s Secret show, stating: “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.”

Razek later apologised and stepped down from his position after Victoria’s Secret hired its first trans model Valentina Sampaio, who walked on the runway during Tuesday’s show.

While Emira D’Spain didn’t walk in the famous Victoria’s Secret fashion show, the event made history for including two trans models, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, on the runway for the first time in its history.

California-born TikTok influencer Alex Consani, who recently starred in Charli xcx’s “360” music video, and Brazilian actress Valentina Sampaio, became the first trans models to walk the show. The hotly-anticipated event also saw stars including Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, and Carla Bruni storming the runway.

The show was headlined with a performance from music icon and LGBTQ+ ally, Cher, who brought the house down with renditions of her smash hits “Strong Enough” and “Believe.”

