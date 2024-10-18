Anti-trans pundit Riley Gaines labelled the 2024 Victoria’s Secret fashion event a “drag show” because it featured two transgender models.

The world-famous fashion show, first launched in 1995, promotes the brand’s range of lingerie, and over the years has featured top models such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

It took a six-year break in 2018, in the wake of former chief marketing officer Ed Razek’s controversial comments about the inclusion of trans and plus-sized models. He told Vogue magazine that transgender woman – he called them “transsexuals” – would not be included, saying: “Why not? Because the show is a fantasy.”

The show returned on Tuesday (15 October) with trans models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio front and centre, along with a performance by Cher.

Consani wore a sky-blue underwear combo with matching angel wings, while Sampaio showed off a deep-brown lingerie set that also featured a netted skirt and a giant bow on her back.

Models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio are the first trans stars to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. (Getty)

Sharing footage of herself on Instagram, Sampaio said the experience was one “I will cherish for a lifetime,” adding: “The Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway.

“Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honoured to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation. Thank you, Victoria’s Secret, for making a long-held dream come true.”

However, anti-trans pundits were not as happy, referring to the two models as “men”, and former college swimmer Gaines wrote on X/Twitter: “So, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show was a drag show. Got it.”

In recent weeks, Gaines has thrown her support behind female university volleyball players who have refused to play San José State University (SJSU), who are alleged to fielded a transgender player.

Teams from the University of Wyoming, Boise State, in Idaho, and Southern Utah have forfeited games rather than take to the court.

The player in question, who has not publicly commented on the controversy, and whom PinkNews has chosen not to name, has been accused of being trans by politicians and right-wing activists.

Weighing in on the gender storm following Utah State’s forfeit, Gaines wrote on X: “[The] gender ideology house of cards is crumbling and its a glorious sight”.

