“Delete Forever” musician Grimes, the former partner of anti-woke billionaire Elon Musk, has sparked controversy on her ex’s platform X/Twitter after saying she became “less gay” following her pregnancies.

Grimes has three children with Tesla tycoon and Trump stan Elon Musk, who she was in an on-off relationship with between 2018 and 2023, including a son whose name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

Writing on the social media platform her former partner purchased in 2022, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, explained that becoming pregnant made her “less gay” but boosted her focus and creativity.

“I became way less gay after I was pregnant, my ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones,” she questioned to her 1.3 million followers.

When grilled about her tweet in the comment section, Grimes clarified that she now feels “less interested in dating girls” having had children.

I became way less gay after I was pregnant, my ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?

Grimes has never publicly labelled her sexuality, but has previously joked about “colonising Europa”, one of Jupiter’s ice-crusted moons, to start a “lesbian space commune”.

As of March this year, the “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” singer has been in a relationship with US DJ Anyma.

A handful of social media users responded to Grimes’ comment by suggesting that she get her testosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone levels checked, while others told her that pregnancy had increased her progesterone production.

Progesterone is known to affect levels of sexual desire, but not necessarily sexual orientation.

Others, though, simply took the tweet as an opportunity to bash Elon Musk.

“I think that’s just from being in a heterosexual relationship with a bigot bae,” wrote one fan, with Grimes responding: “I feel like that shud make me more gay tho.”

“Elon ruined twitter to see this,” wrote a second.

“Lord give me the strength to become more gay after pregnancy,” a third joked.

Surprised how letting that troll Elon impregnating you 3 times would make you LESS gay but sure

Ever since Grimes and Musk split last year, their public relationship has become increasingly fractured, following a custody battle over their three young children.

Earlier this year, the music star expressed support for Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson after the right-wing businessman said that she had been killed by the “woke mind virus” – a claim he has since repeated.

Musk reportedly unfollowed Grimes on social media after she tweeted that she was “forever endlessly proud” of Wilson.

The singer has also previously revealed that she has tried to talk to Musk about trans rights, following the tech billionaire’s extensive history of inflammatory remarks about the community – including about his own daughter.

Grimes has also expressed her belief that Musk doesn’t “hate” the trans community.

