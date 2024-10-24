Rape centre breaks away from charity in row over trans-inclusive policy

A rape crisis centre in Scotland has broken away from the umbrella charity that oversaw it, because of an ongoing row over single-sex spaces.

In a statement published on its website, Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis (GCRC) announced it will leave the Rape Crisis Scotland (RCS) network, saying it wants to provide “single-sex services delivered by an all-female workforce” which is an approach… at odds with RCS”.

The move comes after another centre in the RCS network, the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre, was the focus of scrutiny after an employment tribunal awarded former member of staff Roz Adams compensation follwoing her dismissal for having gender-critical beliefs. The centre’s trans chief executive Mridul Wadhwa stepped down in the wake of the ruling.

A spokesperson for the GCRC said: “As part of our review, we engaged in dialogue with the leadership of RCS to address our concerns, and those of [our] management team, regarding the direction and focus of the network under its stewardship.

“After careful consideration, we have concluded that the interests of our organisation, and those that rely on our services, will be best-served and represented [outside] membership of [the] RCS. As an independent operator, we will continue to work productively and collaboratively with our sister rape crisis centres.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We have done so to hold fast to our principles and to best-serve the women and girls [who] need our support.

“We were created to provide support by and for women. We believe, and women have consistently told us, that single-sex services delivered by an all-female workforce are crucial to help them heal from sexual trauma.”

In response, according to Sky News, a spokesperson for the RCS said: “Our member centres deliver services in a variety of ways, tailored to the needs of the communities they serve. What is fundamental across all rape crisis services is that survivors’ needs are at the centre of their provision.

“All rape crisis centres must provide women-only spaces within their service but how they define this is currently for individual centres to decide.

“Rape crisis centres can provide single-sex spaces within Rape Crisis Scotland, and many do.

“The independent review of Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre, published last month, recommended that Rape Crisis Scotland facilitate a shared approach across centres. This work is under way.”

JK Rowling, who is well-known for her anti-trans views, welcomed the news on social media. “Glasgow has a single-sex rape crisis centre again,” she wrote on X/Twitter.