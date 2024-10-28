Zach Bryan announces BST Hyde Park show for 2025

BST Hyde Park have announced Zach Bryan as the second headliner for the 2025 edition of the festival.

The country star will headline his biggest ever UK show in London on 28 June as part of the festival.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 30 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans can expect to hear material from his five albums, including his first major label record, American Heartbreak and his self-titled follow-up, which features the hit single “I Remember Everything”.

Earlier this year he released the LP The Great American Bar Scene, which features lead single “Pink Skies” and collaborations with John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

Bryan marks the second headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park in 2025, with support acts to be confirmed in the coming months.

He joins previously announced headliners, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, who will perform their final every performance in London on 13 July.

Ahead of Zach Bryan tickets going on sale for his BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Zach Bryan tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 30 October via Ticketmaster.

An American Express presale is currently taking place via axs.com. This is available to Amex cardholders and can be accessed by purchasing your tickets with your Amex card.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 10am on 28 October. This can be accessed by those signed up to the BST Hyde Park mailing list at bst-hydepark.com.

What are the ticket prices?

They’re expected to be priced at the following:

General Admission Standing – £101.95

Primary Entry – £123.25

Gold Circle – £220.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £275.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £275.75

VIP Terrace – £275.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £440.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace Standing – £440.75

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2025 lineup?

The first headliners have been confirmed for the 2025 edition of BST Hyde Park, with more acts to be announced in the coming months: