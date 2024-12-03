SZA and Kendrick Lamar announce joint stadium tour for 2025.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced details of a join North American stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pair will team up to headline shows across the US and Canada in 2025 as part of the Grand National Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 6 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 19 April in Minneapolis and head to stadiums in the likes of Houston, Arlington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

It’s then set to finish up on 18 June at Washington’s Northwest Stadium.

The duo previously toured together in 2018 as part of Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour.

You may like to watch

They’ve also collaborated a number of times including Grammy and Oscar-nominated track “All the Stars”, which appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Others include “Doves in the Wind” on SZA’s debut album Ctrl and “Babylon” from the singer’s 2014 EP Z.

More recently they teamed up for Kendrick’s sixth studio album, GNX on the tracks, “Luther” and “Gloria”.

The former reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album reached the top spot in the US and UK.

Ahead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets going on sale for their joint headline tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 6 December via Ticketmaster.

An exclusive presale is taking place for Cash App card users that begins from 10am local time on Wednesday, 4 December. To find out more and to access tickets head to Cash App.