Forwards festival announces its 2024 lineup and ticket details.

Forwards festival has announced details of its 2024 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The Bristol-based festival will return to Clifton Downs for its third edition on 31 August to 1 September.

Tickets for Forwards festival go on sale from 10am on 1 March via See Tickets.

Other names confirmed to be performing across the weekend include Jessie Ware, Romy, CMAT, Four Tet, Maribou State, Yard Act and Baxter Dury.

The first wave announcement also features Greentea Peng, Floating Points, Yussef Dayes, Hak Baker and Crazy P, with more names to be announced.

Alongside its music offering, the festival also showcases social initiatives and timely debate at ‘The Information’ as well as local food and beverage, and a future thinking kids area.

Organisers said: “Each year it grows, evolves and delivers even more for the city of Bristol and beyond. From an international and genre-spanning music lineup to future thinking talks, initiatives and with a growing-in-popularity kids area.”

Previous editions have seen sets from the likes of Charli XCX, Little Simz, Erykah Badu, Self Esteem, Jamie xx and Aphex Twin.

You can find out more about tickets, including prices and the full lineup below.

Who’s on the Forwards festival lineup?

The festival has confirmed its first wave of artists for 2024, with headliners Loyle Carner and LCD Soundsystem performing alongside a host of acts:

Saturday 31 August – Loyle Carner / Four Tet / Maribou State / Floating Points / Romy / Greentea Peng / Yussef Dayes / Nubya Garcia / Hak Baker / MRCY / Jersey / more tba

Sunday 1 September – LCD Soundsystem / Jessie Ware / Yard Act / Baxter Dury / CMAT / Crazy P / Holysseus Fly / Da Fuchaman & the Fire Blaze Band / more tba

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Forwards festival go on general sale at 10am GMT on 1 March via See Tickets.

There’s a presale taking place from 10am GMT on 29 February for those signed up to the festival’s mailing list, and you can do this at www.forwardsbristol.co.uk.

It’s been confirmed that early bird day admission tickets start at £55, with weekend tickets from £99.50.

There’s concession tickets for children aged five to 15, local residents and low income individuals. Plus, like previous years, the festival will offer discounted NHS tickets to those that work there.

Forwards say its their “small way of saying thanks for all the hard work and dedication”.